You have accessed www.news360.lk

The domain name of this website has expired!



If you are the registered owner of this domain;

please contact your domain registration agent:

#1-4, Udeshi City Building,No 94, Makola Road, Kiribathgoda, Tel :0777â 238 248 / 0114 277 277

or visit http://renew.lankahost.net

and renew your domain



If you are a visitor to this website;

we apologise for the inconvenience.

Please inform the site owner that they should renew this domain.



If you are interested in news360.lk, please click below to request the domain