You have accessed www.news360.lk

The domain name of this website has expired!
If you are the registered owner of this domain;
please contact your domain registration agent:
#1-4, Udeshi City Building,No 94, Makola Road, Kiribathgoda, Tel :0777â 238 248 / 0114 277 277
or visit http://renew.lankahost.net
and renew your domain
If you are a visitor to this website;
we apologise for the inconvenience.
Please inform the site owner that they should renew this domain.
If you are interested in news360.lk, please click below to request the domain
| LK Domain Registry
No 545/1, De Soysa Road,
Molpe,
Moratuwa